BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday met with the Turkish foreign and defense ministers in the wake of reports about Baku forces having seized the strategically important city of Shusha in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the presidential office said.

Earlier in the day, Aliyev said that the Azerbaijani armed forces had seized Shusha, located to the south of Nagorno-Karabakh's capital, Stepanakert. In response, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan claimed that fighting in the city was still underway.

"On November 8, President of the Azerbaijani Republic Ilham Aliyev received the Turkish ministers of foreign affairs and national defense, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Hulusi Akar," the office said in a statement.