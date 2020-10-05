(@FahadShabbir)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told Turkey's TRT Haber broadcaster that Turkey, as a key regional player, should be engaged in the settlement of the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Turkey should certainly be part of the further peaceful settlement process.

Turkey is an important regional player, it is a neighbor for Azerbaijan and Armenia. I believe Turkey will play a very important role in the further peace process, which will certainly enfold," Aliyev stressed.

The Azerbaijani leader stressed that a ceasefire in Karabakh was only possible after "Armenian troops withdrawal."