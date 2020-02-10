UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan's Ruling Party Gets Up To 65 Seats In Parliament - Election Commission

Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:49 AM

Azerbaijan's Ruling Party Gets Up To 65 Seats in Parliament - Election Commission

Candidates of Azerbaijan's ruling party, New Azerbaijan, are getting up to 65 seats in parliament, preliminary data from the country's Central Election Commission shows

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Candidates of Azerbaijan's ruling party, New Azerbaijan, are getting up to 65 seats in parliament, preliminary data from the country's Central Election Commission shows.

With 87 percent of the voting station protocols processed, the New Azerbaijan Party is getting 65 out of 125 mandates.

Earlier, New Azerbaijan executive secretary, Ali Akhmedov announced his party's victory in the snap general election held on Sunday.

According to Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission, the turnout at the Sunday election was 47.81 percent.

