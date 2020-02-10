UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijan's Ruling Party Wins In Snap General Election

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:49 AM

Azerbaijan's Ruling Party Wins in Snap General Election

Azerbaijan's ruling party has announced its victory in the general election, which saw a turnout of almost 50 percent

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Azerbaijan's ruling party has announced its victory in the general election, which saw a turnout of almost 50 percent.

A snap general election was held in Azerbaijan on Sunday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on his New Azerbaijan Party winning in the election.

New Azerbaijan executive secretary, Ali Akhmedov announced his party's victory in the early hours of Monday.

"The snap general election is over. The exit polls show out party's victory. I can congratulate members of our party with yet another victory of New Azerbaijan," Akhmedov wrote on his Facebook page.

According to Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission, the turnout at the Sunday election was 47.81 percent.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Facebook Azerbaijan Tayyip Erdogan Sunday Election 2018

Recent Stories

LHC stays govt's decision to convert Ishaq Dar's h ..

17 minutes ago

PM summons meeting on political, economic situatio ..

26 minutes ago

Minhas calls on AJK President

27 minutes ago

Masood urges UK to play role for settlement of Kas ..

27 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 February 2020

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE forces restored hope in Yemen

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.