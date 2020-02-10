Azerbaijan's ruling party has announced its victory in the general election, which saw a turnout of almost 50 percent

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Azerbaijan's ruling party has announced its victory in the general election, which saw a turnout of almost 50 percent.

A snap general election was held in Azerbaijan on Sunday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on his New Azerbaijan Party winning in the election.

New Azerbaijan executive secretary, Ali Akhmedov announced his party's victory in the early hours of Monday.

"The snap general election is over. The exit polls show out party's victory. I can congratulate members of our party with yet another victory of New Azerbaijan," Akhmedov wrote on his Facebook page.

According to Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission, the turnout at the Sunday election was 47.81 percent.