Azerbaijian ruling party leads early poll results: officials

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ):Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev's ruling party won a majority of seats in snap parliamentary polls, according to early results, the election commission said Monday.

The early tallies showed Yeni (New) Azerbaijan party won 65 seats in the 125-member parliament, the Milli Majlis, after 87 percent of electoral precincts declared results in the first-past-the-post ballot, said central election commission chief Mazahir Panahov.