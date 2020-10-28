UrduPoint.com
Azeri Armed Forces Take Control Over Villages In Fizuli, Jabrayil Districts - Aliyev

Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:35 PM

Azeri Armed Forces Take Control Over Villages in Fizuli, Jabrayil Districts - Aliyev

Azeri armed forces took control of settlements in Fizuli, Zangilan, Jabrayil and Qubadli districts, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said Wednesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Azeri armed forces took control of settlements in Fizuli, Zangilan, Jabrayil and Qubadli districts, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said Wednesday.

Since late September, the decades-long Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict over the region of Karabakh flared up.

Two ceasefires have been announced since then, one brokered by Russia, another one by the US, but in both cases, Armenia and Azerbaijan almost immediately said the other side was breaching the truce.

