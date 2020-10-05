Azeri Army Takes Control of 3 Villages, Several Strategic Positions in Karabakh - Aliyev

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday that the country's army had taken control of three villages in the Jabrayil region and a number of strategic positions on the line of contact in Karabakh

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday that the country's army had taken control of three villages in the Jabrayil region and a number of strategic positions on the line of contact in Karabakh.

"Today, the Azerbaijani army liberated the villages of Shikhali Agaly, Saryjaly and Mezre in the Jabrayil region, as well as a number of strategic heights in various directions," Aliyev said on Twitter.