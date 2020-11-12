Azeri Defense Minister, Head of Russian Forces in Karabakh Discuss Mission - Ministry

Azeri Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov met with Gen. Lt. Rustam Muradov, who leads the Russian peacekeeper mission in Karabakh, and discussed organizational matters, the defense ministry said Thursday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Azeri Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov met with Gen. Lt. Rustam Muradov, who leads the Russian peacekeeper mission in Karabakh, and discussed organizational matters, the defense ministry said Thursday.

"The organization and implementation of the peacekeeping mission were discussed at the meeting," the press service of the ministry told Sputnik.