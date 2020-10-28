Azeri Defense Ministry Says Armenian Smerch Strike on Barda Resulted in Fatalities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that the Armenian armed forces hit the town of Barda, located not far from the Karabakh combat area, from the Smerch heavy multiple rocket launcher, leaving some people killed and injured.

"In gross violation of the humanitarian ceasefire, the Armenian armed forces staged a rocket attack on the town of Barda from the Smerch launcher. There are killed and injured people, civilian infrastructure was damaged," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.