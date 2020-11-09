Azeri Forces Getting Advancing on Stepanakert - Presidency of Self-Proclaimed Karabakh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Azeri forces are closing in on the town of Stepanakert, the presidency of the self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno-Karabakh said Monday.

"The enemy is advancing upon Stepanakert, and the very existence of the capital is being threatened," presidential spokesman Vaghram Pogosyan said on Facebook.

"Regrettably, we must admit today that we have been quite unfortunate lately and have no control at all over the town of Shushi," Pogosyan said.

Shushi is the second largest town in the republic.