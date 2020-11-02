Azeri Forces Take Control of Several More Villages in Karabakh - President

Azeri forces have taken control of several more villages in the Karabakh districts of Jabrayil, Zangilan, and Qubadli, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said Monday.

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Azeri forces have taken control of several more villages in the Karabakh districts of Jabrayil, Zangilan, and Qubadli, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said Monday.

Tensions in Karabakh flared up in late September. Armenia and Azerbaijan have blamed the start of the military offense on each other. There have been attempts at ceasefire but both sides reported breaches shortly after each truce went into force.