Azeri Foreign Ministry Summons French Ambassador After Senate's Karabakh Resolution

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:19 AM

Azeri Foreign Ministry Summons French Ambassador After Senate's Karabakh Resolution

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan has summoned French Ambassador Zacharie Gross to hand him a note of protest over the French Senate's resolution on the status of Karabakh, a spokeswoman for the ministry, Leila Abdullayeva, said Thursday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan has summoned French Ambassador Zacharie Gross to hand him a note of protest over the French Senate's resolution on the status of Karabakh, a spokeswoman for the ministry, Leila Abdullayeva, said Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Senate passed a resolution recommending that the French government recognize Karabakh's independence.

"French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross was summoned to the country's foreign ministry. A meeting was held with him and a note of protest was handed over," Abdullaeyeva told a local broadcaster, Real TV.

More Stories From World

