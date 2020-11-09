Azeri Military Fired Cluster Rockets at Stepanakert - Karabakh Emergencies Service

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The emergencies service of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) accused the Azeri armed forces on Monday of launching cluster rockets on Stepanakert, the NKR capital, noting that no one was injured.

"After midnight, the enemy launched several cluster rockets at Stepanakert, damaging the civilian infrastructure. No one was injured in the capital," the NKR service for emergency situations said in a statement.

The situation was relatively calm in other NKR settlements, the service noted.