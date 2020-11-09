UrduPoint.com
Azeri Military Seized Control Over More Territories In Karabakh - Aliyev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Azeri Military Seized Control Over More Territories in Karabakh - Aliyev

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The Azerbaijani armed forces have seized control over some more territories in Karabakh, President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have established control over many villages in the Fizuli district, Khojaly district, Khojavend district, Jabrayil district, Qubadli district and Zangilan ditrict, the president wrote on Twitter.

More Stories From World

