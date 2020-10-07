Azeri President Says Countries Other Than Minsk Group Should Join Karabakh Peace Process

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has suggested that other countries than those of the OSCE Minsk Group should be involved in settling the conflict in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The fighting in the breakaway region has been ongoing since September 27, with both Armenia and Azerbaijan accusing each other of setting off the conflict. While most nations, including, Russia, France and the United States urged both sides to cease combat and come to the negotiating table, Ankara has pledged its full support to Baku.

"Speaking of peace, first and foremost, I see it as a political settlement that will be comprehensive, long-lasting, eternal [and] with significant guarantees by the world's leading countries, counties that will be acceptable to both Azerbaijan and Armenia.

I do not rule out that a list of such countries may differ from the current composition of the Minsk Group," Aliev said in an interview with Russia's Channel One.

Since 1988, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been disputing the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority autonomy that launched a bid for independence from Azerbaijan during the last days of the Soviet Union.

The OSCE Minsk Group, cochaired by Russia, France and the United States, has been leading the effort to bring peace in the region since 1992.