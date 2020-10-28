UrduPoint.com
Azeri Prosecutors Say 14 People Killed In Armenian Attack On Barda

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:26 PM

Azeri Prosecutors Say 14 People Killed in Armenian Attack on Barda

Fourteen people were killed in the Azerbaijani town of Barda in the Armenian shelling, more than 40 are injured, the office of the Azeri prosecutor general said Wednesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Fourteen people were killed in the Azerbaijani town of Barda in the Armenian shelling, more than 40 are injured, the office of the Azeri prosecutor general said Wednesday.

The prosecutors initially said that three people were killed.

"As a result of the rocket strike, which used banned cluster munitions and targeted crowded areas of the town of Barda, on October 28 at about 1 p.m. [9:00 GMT] 14 civilians died, more than 40 were injured," the press service of the prosecutors said.

