Azeri Prosecutors Say Armenian Rockets Fell 820 Feet Away From Strategic Oil Pipeline

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Rockets fired by the Armenian armed forces fell just 250 meters (820 feet) away from the strategic oil pipeline Baku-Novorossiysk, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday.

"The Armenian armed forces fired rockets toward the Khizi district, located over 300 kilometers away from the combat area. The rockets were neutralized by the Azerbaijani Army's air defense forces.

Some parts of the rockets fell 250 meters away from the strategic oil pipeline Baku-Novorossiysk, passing through the Sitalchay village in the Khizi district," the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

The Prosecutor General's Office slammed Armenia for putting the crude oil and condensate pipelines in danger. The destruction of the pipeline could have resulted in significant financial damage, the prosecutors stressed.