UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azeri Prosecutors Say Armenian Rockets Fell 820 Feet Away From Strategic Oil Pipeline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Azeri Prosecutors Say Armenian Rockets Fell 820 Feet Away From Strategic Oil Pipeline

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Rockets fired by the Armenian armed forces fell just 250 meters (820 feet) away from the strategic oil pipeline Baku-Novorossiysk, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday.

"The Armenian armed forces fired rockets toward the Khizi district, located over 300 kilometers away from the combat area. The rockets were neutralized by the Azerbaijani Army's air defense forces.

Some parts of the rockets fell 250 meters away from the strategic oil pipeline Baku-Novorossiysk, passing through the Sitalchay village in the Khizi district," the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

The Prosecutor General's Office slammed Armenia for putting the crude oil and condensate pipelines in danger. The destruction of the pipeline could have resulted in significant financial damage, the prosecutors stressed.

Related Topics

Army Oil Armenia From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Khorfakkan Literary Council, P ..

5 minutes ago

Why QLED is a superior format for TV viewing

13 minutes ago

Pakistan to allow TikTok after its management assu ..

16 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Maas Says Turkey's Latest ..

10 minutes ago

Police arrests drug peddler, liquor recovered

11 minutes ago

KP to promote tourism in merged districts, provide ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.