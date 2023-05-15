Azimuth to Fly From Moscow to Tbilisi 7 Times Per Week - Georgian Aviation Authority

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Russian Azimuth Airlines will carry out Moscow-Tbilisi flights seven times per week from May 17, the Georgian Civil Aviation Authority said on Monday.

"Azimuth Airlines starts operating flights between Georgia and Russia.

To date, Azimuth Airlines is not on the EU black list ... According to the application submitted by the airline to the Civil Aviation Agency, flights on the Moscow-Tbilisi-Moscow air route will be operated seven times a week from May 17 this year," the aviation authority wrote on social media.