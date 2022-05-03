Azov Fighters, Ukrainian Forces Use Ceasefire at Azovstal to Get to Firing Points - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARIUPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Fighters of the nationalist Azov battalion and Ukrainian troops took advantage of the ceasefire at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and went to firing positions, Russian defense ministry spokesman Vadim Astafyev said on Tuesday.

"A ceasefire was declared at the moment when it was necessary to evacuate civilians from the territory of Azovstal.

Azov fighters, Ukrainian armed forces that are located on the territory of the plant took advantage of this regime. They came out of the basements, they took up firing positions on the territory and in the buildings of the plant," Astafyev said in a statement.

Units of the Russian army and the Donetsk People's Republic forces are currently destroying these firing positions, using artillery and aircraft, the official added.