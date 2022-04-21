Azov Should Ask Kiev, Not West, for 'Green Corridors' From Azovstal - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The command of the Ukrainian neo-Nazi regiment Azov (a criminal case has been initiated against its fighters in Russia) appealed to UK, US and Turkish leaders with a request to provide them with "green corridors" for alleged civilians and wounded militants to leave the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, but this appeal is to the wrong address, it should have been addressed to Kiev, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, said.

"We are separately informing the command of the Azov nationalist regiment, which issued a video message to the global community, including the leaders of the United Kingdom, the United States and Turkey, with a request to provide them with 'green corridors' and ensure the exit of alleged civilians and wounded militants from Azovstal, as well as the evacuation of the bodies of dead Ukrainian servicemen.

You have come to the wrong place," Mizintsev said at a briefing.

"The Russian Federation did everything to save your lives. You should have turned directly to the leadership of Ukraine, which has treacherously abandoned you for a long time," the general added.

The Russian leadership guaranteed all militants who voluntarily laid down their arms the preservation of life, complete security and the provision of qualified medical care, Mizintsev recalled.