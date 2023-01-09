Azur Air Flight From Russia Makes Emergency Landing in India Due to Bomb Threat - Source

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 10:59 PM
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) A plane of Russian air company Azur Air flying from Moscow to Goa has landed in the Indian state of Gujarat for security checks due to a report of an explosive device on board, a source in the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation told Sputnik on Monday.
"The plane landed in the state of Gujarat. An inspection is underway," the source said.