Azur Air Flight From Russia Makes Emergency Landing in India Due to Bomb Threat - Source

A plane of Russian air company Azur Air flying from Moscow to Goa has landed in the Indian state of Gujarat for security checks due to a report of an explosive device on board, a source in the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation told Sputnik on Monday

"The plane landed in the state of Gujarat. An inspection is underway," the source said.