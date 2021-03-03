B-1 Stealth Bombers Fly Low Altitude Mission Over 3 Baltic States - US Air Force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Two US B-1B Stealth bombers carried out a low altitude mission flying over the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, with Danish, Polish, German and Italian combat fighters, the US Air Forces in Europe said in a report carried by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) on Wednesday.

"Two US B-1B Lancers from the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, flew a Bomber Task Force mission in areas including the international airspace of the North and Baltic Seas, March 3, 2021," the report said.

The bombers were accompanied by F-16 jets flown by the air forces of Denmark and Poland and by Baltic Air Policing Eurofighter Typhoons operating from Germany and Italy, the US Air Forces in Europe said.

The aircraft also flew at low altitudes over Riga, Latvia; Vilnius, Lithuania; and Tallinn, Estonia, the report added.

"Bomber Task Force missions are intended to demonstrate US commitment to the collective defense of the NATO alliance and are the visible demonstration of the US capability of extended deterrence [and] a testament to the unmatched strength and capability of the NATO alliance," US Air Forces in Europe commander Gen. Jeff Harrington said.

Such operations carried out in cooperation with US allies and partners demonstrated and strengthened their shared commitment to global security and stability, the report said.