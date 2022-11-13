UrduPoint.com

B-17 Bomber Collides With Another Plane During Air Show In Dallas - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2022 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) A Boeing B-17 heavy bomber collided with another aircraft and crashed during an airshow in Dallas, Texas, a local affiliate of ABC news broadcaster reported on Saturday.

The mid-air collision was reported at 1:25 p.m.

local time (19:25 GMT) on Saturday, rescue services told the WFAA broadcaster.

Sources told WFAA that a B-17 heavy bomber was involved in the incident, while the make of the second plane is uncertain. Debris from the crash fell on a nearby highway.

Local authorities have no information on the condition of the pilots, the broadcaster said.

