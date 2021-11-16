B-1B Bombers, 200 Airmen Return to US After Black Sea, Baltic Deployment - STRATCOM

UrduPoint.com

The 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron's B-1B Lancers and 200 Airmen returned to the United States following a month and a half rotation that included deployments to the Black Sea and Baltic regions, US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) said on Tuesday

"The strategic bombers joined NATO allies and partners throughout the Black Sea and Baltic Sea regions enhancing the coalition's ability to respond to incursions threatening freedom of navigation and maneuver," STRATCOM said in a press release.

The B-1B Lancers and nearly 200 support personnel completed their Bomber Task Force Europe deployment from the Fairford base in the United Kingdom and returned to Dyess Air Force Base in the US state of Texas on Tuesday, the release said.

Operating from the Fairford base, the strategic bombers supported a range of missions during a month and half deployment that included missions in European Command, Africa Command, Central Command, and Northern Command theaters of operation, the release added.

Many missions focused on new tactics, allowing for intercept and escort training between coalition air forces, providing close air support to ground forces, and executing counter-maritime missions, according to the release.

