B-2 Bomber Successfully Test Fires First Long-Range Stealth Missile - Northrop Grumman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) A B-2 Spirit strategic bomber has successfully test-fired its first long -range stealth standoff missile, Northrop Grumman announced in a press release on Thursday.

"Northrop Grumman and the US Air Force are continuing enhancements to the B-2 Spirit Stealth bomber fleet providing new capability, including its first long-range stealth missile," the release said. "The B-2 successfully released a Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile - Extended Range (JASSM-ER) during a flight test in December."

The JASSM-ER will extend the B-2 bomber's ability to hit any target, anywhere and its successful integration into the B-2 platform will now allow the Air Force to deliver a low observable asset capable of traveling greater distances than its predecessor, the release said.

"JASSM-ER is one of three new advanced capabilities being introduced to the B-2 to further modernize the platform. The B-2 fleet ...is also integrating crypto modernization and a Radar Aided Targeting System (RATS)," the release added.

Installation of the Radar Aided Targeting System will complete the latest phase of the B-2's nuclear modernization program, according to the release.

