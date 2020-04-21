B20 to Hold Virtual Plenary Session on Countering COVID-19 Pandemic on Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The Business Twenty (B20) community leaders of the world's largest 20 economies (G20) will hold a virtual plenary session on Tuesday to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and ways to overcome the crisis.

The meeting will build on the B20 Joint Taskforce meeting held last week on the sidelines of the World Bank IMF Virtual Spring Meetings.

The event will start at 13:00 GMT and will be held in a dialogue format.

The panelists will assess the pandemic's global economic impact, discuss the new business realities and exchange experiences and practices undertaken to combat the coronavirus.