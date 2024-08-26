BA, Air France Suspend Tel Aviv Flights Over Conflict Risk
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 01:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) British Airways and Air France on Sunday suspended flights to Tel Aviv, after the biggest clashes between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of the war in Gaza.
BA said it was suspending its flights to and from Tel Aviv until Wednesday, while the French carrier suspended services to Tel Aviv and Beirut scheduled for Sunday and Monday.
"We've been continually monitoring the situation in the middle East and have taken the operational decision to suspend our flights to and from Tel Aviv up to and including Wednesday 28 August," a spokesman for BA said.
"Safety is always our top priority, and we're contacting customers to advise them of their travel options."
The announcements came after Israel launched air strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon while the Lebanese group said it had delivered a drone and rocket barrage across the border.
The exchanges marked an intensification of hostilities fuelled by Israel's ongoing assault against Hamas in Gaza.
Air France, which usually runs a daily service to both cities, had already halted flights to Beirut between July 29 and August 15, but had kept flying to Tel Aviv.
Air France's subsidiary Transavia, which serves both destinations, is also halting its flights, the spokesman said.
Any resumption of services to the two destinations will depend on the result of a new assessment of the security situation, Air France said in a statement.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From World
-
Colombia flights back to normal after fuel stock worries6 minutes ago
-
Gauff rolls into US Open 2nd round, Djokovic under the lights16 minutes ago
-
SpaceX Polaris Dawn launch pushed back after helium leak16 minutes ago
-
Olympic gold medallist Zheng into US Open 2nd round6 hours ago
-
Russia's largest strike in weeks hits Ukraine's power grid6 hours ago
-
New Israeli evacuation orders halt UN aid operation in war-shattered Gaza6 hours ago
-
Gauff rolls into US Open 2nd round, Djokovic under the lights6 hours ago
-
'Like drugs, I guess': Thiem faces retirement without 'high' of winning7 hours ago
-
SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission to make history with first private spacewalk7 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 1 results - 1st update7 hours ago
-
At least 132 killed in Sudan flooding: health ministry7 hours ago
-
Search called off after American killed in Iceland ice cave collapse8 hours ago