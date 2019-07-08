BA fined 183m over computer theft of passenger data

British Airways has been fined more than 183 million after computer hackers last year stole bank details from hundreds of thousands of passengers, its parent group IAG said Monday

British Airways has been fined more than 183 million after computer hackers last year stole bank details from hundreds of thousands of passengers, its parent group IAG said Monday.

In a statement, IAG said the UK Information Commissioner's Office intends to issue the airline with a penalty notice under the UK Data Protection Act, totalling 183.39 million ($229.7 million, 205 million euros).