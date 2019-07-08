UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BA Fined 183m Over Computer Theft Of Passenger Data

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:15 PM

BA fined 183m over computer theft of passenger data

British Airways has been fined more than 183 million after computer hackers last year stole bank details from hundreds of thousands of passengers, its parent group IAG said Monday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ):British Airways has been fined more than 183 million after computer hackers last year stole bank details from hundreds of thousands of passengers, its parent group IAG said Monday.

In a statement, IAG said the UK Information Commissioner's Office intends to issue the airline with a penalty notice under the UK Data Protection Act, totalling 183.39 million ($229.7 million, 205 million euros).

Related Topics

UK Bank From Million

Recent Stories

PML-N leader claims having more such 'disturbing' ..

3 minutes ago

Noor Hassan died due to protest in hospital: Dr Mu ..

12 minutes ago

Uzbekistan Shows Interest in Purchasing Russia's S ..

2 minutes ago

Japan Strongly Urges Iran to Abide by Nuclear Deal ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir under siege on Wani's martyrdom anniversar ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan rivals resume talks for peace

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.