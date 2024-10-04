Open Menu

BA Suspends London-Tel Aviv Flights Until End Of October

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 12:30 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) British Airways on Thursday said it was suspending London-Tel Aviv services until the end of the month as tensions mount in the middle East.

"We ... have taken the operational decision to cancel our flights to Tel Aviv up to and including Saturday 26 October 2024," the company announced.

The airline had runs a daily return flight from London Heathrow to Tel Aviv.

Irish budget carrier Ryanair also said Thursday that it was suspending flights to Israel until at least the end of January, and most likely until the end of March.

It is also halting its four flights per week to Jordanian capital Amman -- two from Madrid and two from Charleroi in Belgium -- until the end of October.

"We apologise but... we can't take the risk of flying our aircraft crew or passengers to that area in the Middle East," said CEO Michael O'Leary.

"If there is a ceasefire we will restart our flights to Tel Aviv pretty quickly, and to Amman. We are very keen to go back to both Tel Aviv and Jordan," he added.

