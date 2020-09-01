UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Babariko, Kolesnikova Announced Creation Of New Political Party In Belarus

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 01:00 AM

Babariko, Kolesnikova Announced Creation of New Political Party in Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Belarusian politician Viktor Babariko and member of the opposition coordination council's presidium Maria Kolesnikova announced the creation of the political party "Together", Viktor Babariko's Telegram channel said on Monday.

"Dear friends! I, Maria Kolesnikova, and members of Viktor Babariko's headquarters today announce the creation of political party 'Together,'" the statement says.

Related Topics

Opposition

Recent Stories

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

2 hours ago

Creator of Fake COVID-19 'Relief Fund' Admits Defr ..

29 minutes ago

SCCI honours strategic partners of Sharjah Shoppin ..

2 hours ago

Masks, soap machines and mini-golf: inside the US ..

1 hour ago

Belarusian Opposition Decries Government Pressure ..

1 hour ago

W.House calls on Russia to 'respect Belarus' sover ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.