Babariko, Kolesnikova Announced Creation of New Political Party in Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Belarusian politician Viktor Babariko and member of the opposition coordination council's presidium Maria Kolesnikova announced the creation of the political party "Together", Viktor Babariko's Telegram channel said on Monday.

"Dear friends! I, Maria Kolesnikova, and members of Viktor Babariko's headquarters today announce the creation of political party 'Together,'" the statement says.