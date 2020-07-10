UrduPoint.com
Babariko's Defense Files Complaint Over Investigation To Belarus' Prosecutor General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:44 AM

Belarusian presidential hopeful Viktor Babariko's defense has filed a complaint over the way investigative actions were carried out in his case on July 7 and July 8 with the Prosecutor General's Office, lawyer Dmitry Laevsky said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Belarusian presidential hopeful Viktor Babariko's defense has filed a complaint over the way investigative actions were carried out in his case on July 7 and July 8 with the Prosecutor General's Office, lawyer Dmitry Laevsky said on Wednesday.

In June, Babariko, who led Belgazprombank for 20 years prior to starting a presidential campaign, his son Eduard and 20 other bank officials were questioned and detained by the Department of Financial Investigations of the Belarusian State Control Committee in a criminal case involving tax evasion and money laundering. Babariko was subsequently indicted and is currently in a pre-trial detention center.

"A complaint was filed over [investigative actions] as there were no grounds under the Code of Criminal Procedure for their conduct. Namely, the issue is that the investigative actions were carried out in violation of the Criminal Procedure Code, therefore their results are not legally binding," Laevsky said, as quoted by the tut.by portal.

Last week, Babariko's campaign gathered the 100,000 signatures required to run for head of state in Belarus. The final list of candidates for the presidential race will be announced by July 14. The election is scheduled for August 9.

