MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The defense of Viktor Babariko, a former Belarusian presidential contender and ex-chairman of the board of Belgazprombank, is set to challenge the Supreme Court's decision to jail him for 14 years, Natalia Matskevich, one of his lawyers, told Sputnik.

On July 6, the court sentenced Babariko to 14 years in prison. He was accused of corruption, tax evasion and money laundering. Although the Supreme Court's ruling was effective immediately and cannot be appealed, his lawyers have claimed that they will seek a supervisory review of the ruling.

"Yes, one of the defenders has received a copy of the ruling. An application for supervisory review is being prepared," Matskevich said.

The lawyer did not specify whether the complaint would be filed with the Supreme Court or the Prosecutor General's Office.

Babariko was detained in June 2020, two months before the presidential election in the country. The Belarusian authorities began criminal proceedings against the former top managers of Belgazprombank in February. According to law enforcement, Babariko led an organized criminal group withdrawing money abroad. The ex-presidential hopeful allegedly formed the group's core from his deputies by 2008 and coordinated its actions until 2020. Babariko is the only one of eight defendants who refused to admit his guilt either during the investigation or the trial.