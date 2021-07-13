UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Babariko's Defense Will Challenge Belarusian Supreme Court's Jail Sentence

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:54 PM

Babariko's Defense Will Challenge Belarusian Supreme Court's Jail Sentence

The defense of Viktor Babariko, a former Belarusian presidential contender and ex-chairman of the board of Belgazprombank, is set to challenge the Supreme Court's decision to jail him for 14 years, Natalia Matskevich, one of his lawyers, told Sputnik

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The defense of Viktor Babariko, a former Belarusian presidential contender and ex-chairman of the board of Belgazprombank, is set to challenge the Supreme Court's decision to jail him for 14 years, Natalia Matskevich, one of his lawyers, told Sputnik.

On July 6, the court sentenced Babariko to 14 years in prison. He was accused of corruption, tax evasion and money laundering. Although the Supreme Court's ruling was effective immediately and cannot be appealed, his lawyers have claimed that they will seek a supervisory review of the ruling.

"Yes, one of the defenders has received a copy of the ruling. An application for supervisory review is being prepared," Matskevich said.

The lawyer did not specify whether the complaint would be filed with the Supreme Court or the Prosecutor General's Office.

Babariko was detained in June 2020, two months before the presidential election in the country. The Belarusian authorities began criminal proceedings against the former top managers of Belgazprombank in February. According to law enforcement, Babariko led an organized criminal group withdrawing money abroad. The ex-presidential hopeful allegedly formed the group's core from his deputies by 2008 and coordinated its actions until 2020. Babariko is the only one of eight defendants who refused to admit his guilt either during the investigation or the trial.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Supreme Court Jail Lawyers Money February June July Criminals 2020 From Top Court

Recent Stories

French Ambassador to Ukraine Says Normandy Format ..

2 minutes ago

Trudeau Says Canada to Support Cubans' Desire for ..

2 minutes ago

Operationalization of NCHR, NCSW priority of govt: ..

2 minutes ago

JCP recommends CJ BHC Jamal Khan Mandokhel as Supr ..

8 minutes ago

Babar Awan slams opposition for not legislating on ..

8 minutes ago

2500 km roads completed in province: CM Balochista ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.