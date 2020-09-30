The defense of Viktor Babariko, a jailed Belarusian opposition leader who was barred from running in the presidential election, has filed an appeal against the extension of his detention, the tut.by news portal reported on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The defense of Viktor Babariko, a jailed Belarusian opposition leader who was barred from running in the presidential election, has filed an appeal against the extension of his detention, the tut.by news portal reported on Wednesday.

According to the media, the complaint was sent through the Belarusian State Security Committee on Tuesday and is expected to be forwarded to a court within three days.

According to the defense, there is no reason to extend the period of Babariko's detention, since investigators did not prove that there are specific circumstances that prevent the application of another measure.

Lawyers suggest that the detention can be replaced with house arrest.

On June 18, Babariko, who is the former head of Belgazprombank, was arrested and charged with tax evasion, money laundering, and corruption. His son, Eduard, was also arrested and charged with tax evasion. On September 21, the time limit of the probe into the Belgazprombank case was extended, while the measure of restraint for individuals involved detention remained unchanged.