UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Babariko's Lawyers Appeal Against Ex-Presidential Candidate's Arrest Extension - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 09:18 PM

Babariko's Lawyers Appeal Against Ex-Presidential Candidate's Arrest Extension - Reports

The defense of Viktor Babariko, a jailed Belarusian opposition leader who was barred from running in the presidential election, has filed an appeal against the extension of his detention, the tut.by news portal reported on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The defense of Viktor Babariko, a jailed Belarusian opposition leader who was barred from running in the presidential election, has filed an appeal against the extension of his detention, the tut.by news portal reported on Wednesday.

According to the media, the complaint was sent through the Belarusian State Security Committee on Tuesday and is expected to be forwarded to a court within three days.

According to the defense, there is no reason to extend the period of Babariko's detention, since investigators did not prove that there are specific circumstances that prevent the application of another measure.

Lawyers suggest that the detention can be replaced with house arrest.

On June 18, Babariko, who is the former head of Belgazprombank, was arrested and charged with tax evasion, money laundering, and corruption. His son, Eduard, was also arrested and charged with tax evasion. On September 21, the time limit of the probe into the Belgazprombank case was extended, while the measure of restraint for individuals involved detention remained unchanged.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Lawyers Money June September Media From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

3 minutes ago

Ashar Mir eliminates Muhammad Ali in 2nd Afeef Tro ..

3 minutes ago

Citizens asked to strictly follow SOPs in markets ..

6 minutes ago

2,681,932 tourists visit KP since August 13

6 minutes ago

Arteta urges Arsenal to reach Liverpool's level

6 minutes ago

US Military Transport Plane C-130 Hercules Makes E ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.