Baby born as migrants rescued off Canary Islands

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :A pregnant mother gave birth during a rescue operation to save 35 migrants off the coast of Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands, the emergency services said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening after Salvamento Maritimo, Spain's coastguard, pulled the migrants off a boat 37 nautical miles off Fuerteventura and were taking them to a port on the island.

By this point, the woman was already in labour and the baby "was born as they were being transferred (from the boat) to the quay" the emergency services tweeted, saying medical staff and the Red Cross were on hand at the time.

"The newborn and his mother were taken to hospital along with another women," it said.

The island is located around 100 kilometres off the northwestern coast of Africa.