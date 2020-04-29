UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baby Born As Migrants Rescued Off Canary Islands

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 07:12 PM

Baby born as migrants rescued off Canary Islands

A pregnant mother gave birth during a rescue operation to save 35 migrants off the coast of Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands, the emergency services said on Wednesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :A pregnant mother gave birth during a rescue operation to save 35 migrants off the coast of Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands, the emergency services said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening after Salvamento Maritimo, Spain's coastguard, pulled the migrants off a boat 37 nautical miles off Fuerteventura and were taking them to a port on the island.

By this point, the woman was already in labour and the baby "was born as they were being transferred (from the boat) to the quay" the emergency services tweeted, saying medical staff and the Red Cross were on hand at the time.

"The newborn and his mother were taken to hospital along with another women," it said.

The island is located around 100 kilometres off the northwestern coast of Africa.

Related Topics

Africa Spain Women From Labour

Recent Stories

Man dies in Dasht accident

41 seconds ago

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Indus ..

42 seconds ago

MPA Sidra Imran tests negative for coronavirus

45 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner fixes prices of 21 essential i ..

50 seconds ago

Indus River System Authority releases 132,400 cuse ..

9 minutes ago

World Book Copyright day observed at Islamia Unive ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.