Baby Dies, 65 Rescued After Migrant Boat Sinks Off France
Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Lille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A baby died when an overloaded migrant boat headed for Britain sank in the Channel off the coast of France on Thursday night, French maritime authorities said Friday.
The accident occurred off the French town of Wissant, the maritime authority in charge of the Channel and the North Sea told AFP, adding that 65 people were rescued but a "baby was found unconscious and sadly declared dead".
The latest sinking brings the number of migrants who perished while trying to cross the Channel this year to at least 52 -- a record since 2018.
