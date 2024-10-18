Open Menu

Baby Dies, 65 Rescued After Migrant Boat Sinks Off France

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Baby dies, 65 rescued after migrant boat sinks off France

Lille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A baby died when an overloaded migrant boat headed for Britain sank in the Channel off the coast of France on Thursday night, French maritime authorities said Friday.

The accident occurred off the French town of Wissant, the maritime authority in charge of the Channel and the North Sea told AFP, adding that 65 people were rescued but a "baby was found unconscious and sadly declared dead".

The latest sinking brings the number of migrants who perished while trying to cross the Channel this year to at least 52 -- a record since 2018.

Related Topics

Accident Dead France Died 2018

Recent Stories

Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists follow ..

Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call

1 hour ago
 Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boos ..

Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..

1 hour ago
 PM writes letter to US president for release, retu ..

PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

6 hours ago
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

15 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

15 hours ago
 Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karac ..

Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport

15 hours ago
 Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 Worl ..

Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores

15 hours ago
 Suspect killed by accomplice during police encount ..

Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro

15 hours ago
 Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Ad ..

Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World