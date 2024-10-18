Baby dies, 65 rescued as migrant boat sinks off France

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A baby died when an overloaded migrant boat headed for Britain sank in the Channel off the coast of France in the latest tragedy involving asylum seekers, French authorities said on Friday.

The accident occurred off the French town of Wissant on Thursday night, the maritime authority in charge of French waters in the Channel and the North Sea told AFP, adding that 65 people were rescued.

The latest sinking brings to at least 52 the number of migrants who have died attempting to reach England from France so far this year -- a record since 2018.

During a rescue operation on Thursday evening several vessels and a Belgian helicopter spotted an overcrowded boat, with some of its passengers in the water.

"Sixty-five people were recovered unharmed," the maritime prefecture said.

"After a search, an infant was found unconscious in the water and unfortunately declared dead."

Channel crossings to Britain by undocumented asylum seekers have surged since 2018 despite repeated warnings about the perilous journey. The Channel has heavy maritime traffic, icy waters and strong currents.

- Spring tide -

The migrants attempted to cross the Channel during the time of spring tides known in French as grandes marees, a phenomenon that happens only half a dozen times a year and involves extreme tidal movements.

But despite the strong tidal currents the crossings have continued, and several dinghies have required assistance in recent days.

Overnight Wednesday to Thursday, 132 people aboard two boats were rescued by French vessels.

On Thursday, migration was at the top of the agenda as EU leaders met in Brussels.

Hard-right gains in several countries have translated into a harsher stance on migration across the bloc, with some governments pushing for reform only months after a long-negotiated deal was agreed on.

On Friday, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier will travel to Menton in the south of France on the Italian border to meet ministers from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.

Italy has entered into a contested deal with non-EU member Albania to house intercepted undocumented male migrants in Italian-run camps until their claims are processed remotely by Italian judges.

Migrants sometimes get crushed or trampled to death in overcrowded boats.

Many of victims are children.

In early October, a two-year-old boy was crushed to death and three adult migrants died in two separate tragedies when their overcrowded boats tried to cross the Channel to Britain.

In early September, 12 people including six minors, mostly from Eritrea, died off the northern French coast when their boat capsized.

Migrants still try to hide in trucks to get through the heavily guarded tunnel linking France and Britain, but most asylum seekers now arrive in small boats.

The number of migrants arriving in boats to Britain averaged 53 this year as opposed to 13 in 2020, according to official British figures.

Over 26,000 migrants have landed on British shores since January 1, according to UK Home Office figures.