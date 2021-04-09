UrduPoint.com
Baby Elephant Dies Rejected By Family At Swedish Zoo

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 07:34 PM

Baby elephant dies rejected by family at Swedish zoo

Stockholm, April 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :A two-week old elephant has died after being rejected by her family following the birth of another elephant calf, Sweden's Boras Zoo announced Friday.

"Despite three days of intensive care with a vet and carers at her side night and day the little animal left us today," the zoo said in a post on Instagram showing keepers surrounding the mammal.

"Her body could not take any more and she had to go to sleep".

The female was born on March 26 and had yet to be given a name.

She was rejected after the birth on Monday of a male elephant at the zoo, which describes itself as one the biggest and most modern in the country.

The zoo said there was nothing that could be done to stop the rejection.

"We are all very saddened, but at the same time we are trying to rejoice that the other elephant seems alert and awake," the message added.

Boras Djurpark, in western Sweden, has a dozen African savannah elephants, but in-captivity births are rare.

In the wild, population numbers have sharply declined after decades of poaching and shrinking habitats.

Half a century ago, 1.5 million elephants roamed Africa, but in the most recent large-scale assessment of population numbers in 2016, only 415,000 remained.

