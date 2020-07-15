UrduPoint.com
Baby Infected With COVID-19 In The Womb: Study

Wed 15th July 2020

Doctors in France have described what they said was the first confirmed case of a newborn infected in the womb with COVID-19 by the mother

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Doctors in France have described what they said was the first confirmed case of a newborn infected in the womb with COVID-19 by the mother.

The baby boy, born in March, suffered brain swelling and neurological symptoms linked to COVID-19 in adults, but has since recovered, they reported Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

Earlier research had pointed to the likely transmission of the virus from mother to foetus, but the study offers the first solid evidence, said senior author Daniele De Luca, a doctor at Antoine Beclere Hospital near Paris.

More Stories From World

