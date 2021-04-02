UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baby Killed In Mother's Suicide Incident During Counterterrorism Operation In West Tunisia

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Baby Killed in Mother's Suicide Incident During Counterterrorism Operation in West Tunisia

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The wife of a terrorist suspect committed suicide and killed her infant daughter by detonating an explosive devise during a counter-terrorism operation conducted by Tunisia's National Guard units in the country's west, the Interior Ministry has said.

"On Thursday, April 1, 2021, the National Guard units carried out a pre-emptive special operation in the Kasserine region ... After monitoring a terrorist group, they were able to eliminate a terrorist, who was accompanied by his wife," the ministry said in a statement.

During the operation, the suspect's wife of foreign nationality detonated an explosive belt attached to her body, killing herself and her baby daughter whom the woman was holding in her arms, the ministry added, noting that another child survived the blast.

No accurate information has been provided on the woman's citizenship.

In 2015, the Tunisian government declared a state of emergency in the wake of a series of terrorist attacks, including one that killed 40 people in the country's resort of El Kantaoui in the Sousse province in June of this year. Prior to that, another attack occurred in March, when a group of terrorists attacked the Bardo National Museum located in the Tunisian capital and took hostages. A total of 24 people were killed as a result of the attack.

In November 2015, a bus carrying Tunisian presidential guards exploded in the capital, killing 12 people.

Following these developments, the authorities have enhanced security measures, which helped to restore the flow of foreign tourists to the North African nation.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Interior Ministry Suicide Wife Kasserine Sousse Tunisia March April June November Citizenship Women 2015 Government

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo becomes first air cargo carrier ..

37 minutes ago

100,080 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

55 minutes ago

SCC committee discusses 15 complaints

1 hour ago

Ban on Indian cotton imports criticised Mian Zahid ..

1 hour ago

Sachin Tendulkar shifted to hospital after contrac ..

1 hour ago

ICT administration urges religious scholars to ens ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.