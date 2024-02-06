Baby Killed In Russian Strike On Northeast Ukraine: Kyiv
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 05:47 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) A two-month-old baby was killed and three people were injured Tuesday in a Russian strike on northeastern Ukraine, officials said.
"Around 2:30 am, a three-storey hotel was destroyed in Zolochiv... following two S-300 missile strikes," Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said.
The strike killed a two-month-old child and hospitalised three others -- including the child's mother -- according to the governor and Ukraine's national police.
Some 30 buildings were damaged in the attack, including cafes, a market, pharmacies and a hotel, the police force added.
It published pictures showing rescuers wearing helmets attempting to pull people from the rubble in the darkness, and another of a large crater in the aftermath of the attack.
Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region has come under regular shelling and missile strikes since Kyiv's forces regained much of the region in a lightning counter-offensive in autumn 2022.
The village of Zolochiv is 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Ukraine's border with Russia.
In a separate incident, officials in the southern Kherson region said overnight Russian shelling killed a 59-year-old in Novotyagynka, a village on the western bank of the Dnipro river, the de facto frontline in the south of the country.
