Open Menu

Baby Killed, Several Trapped In Mexico Landslide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Baby killed, several trapped in Mexico landslide

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) A landslide triggered by heavy rain in central Mexico killed a baby and left several other people trapped under the rubble of destroyed homes, authorities said Saturday.

Part of a hillside collapsed in the municipality of Jilotzingo near the capital, according to the civil protection service in the State of Mexico.

"A landslide swept away eight houses, leaving 12 people under the rubble and, unfortunately, the loss of a three-month-old child," it said on social media platform X.

Emergency services assisted by rescue dogs freed three people who were taken to hospital, it said, adding that the search for other survivors continued.

Television images showed rescuers digging in the mud with shovels.

Residents, some holding small children, were seen leaving the area with whatever belongings they could carry.

One man told Foro tv that water had been pouring downhill "like a waterfall" at the time.

Another said she had heard "a rumble, like something was breaking," adding that there was heavy rain and lightning at the time.

"I'm very scared," she added.

Landslides are common in Mexico, which is regularly hit by natural disasters such as earthquakes and hurricanes.

Related Topics

Water Social Media Man Mexico TV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

48 minutes ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

15 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

15 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

16 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

17 hours ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

17 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

21 hours ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

21 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World