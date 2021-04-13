Bachelet Points to Risk of Further Escalation in Myanmar, Calls for Global Reaction

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet believes that the current situation in Myanmar echoes Syria in 2011 and can escalate into a full-scale conflict if the international community does not react.

"There are clear echoes of Syria in 2011. There too, we saw peaceful protests met with unnecessary and clearly disproportionate force. The State's brutal, persistent repression of its own people led to some individuals taking up arms, followed by a downward and rapidly expanding spiral of violence all across the country," Bachelet said, as quoted by UN Human Rights Office's spokeswoman, Ravina Shamdasani.

Shamdasani recalled that Bachelet warned back in 2011 that the failure to provide a global response "could be disastrous for Syria and beyond."

"I fear the situation in Myanmar is heading towards a full-blown conflict. States must not allow the deadly mistakes of the past in Syria and elsewhere to be repeated," Bachelet said, as quoted by the spokeswoman.