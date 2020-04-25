UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Back From The COVID Dead In Ecuador, After Hospital Mixup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 10:03 PM

Back from the COVID dead in Ecuador, after hospital mixup

An Ecuadoran woman who was pronounced dead of COVID-19 suddenly woke up in the hospital, to the delight and relief of relatives who had identified someone else's body as hers and had it cremated

Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :An Ecuadoran woman who was pronounced dead of COVID-19 suddenly woke up in the hospital, to the delight and relief of relatives who had identified someone else's body as hers and had it cremated.

Alba Maruri, 74, was hospitalized in March in Guayaquil, the Ecuadoran city hardest hit by the pandemic, with fever and trouble breathing.

She lost consciousness for three weeks and was declared dead on March 27, relatives said.

A week later, her family was shown a corpse in the hospital morgue, but for fear of coronavirus contagion did not get close to it. The body was on its side, with the back showing, not the face.

Maruri's nephew Jaime Morla said he thought it was his aunt and told hospital officials it was.

"I was afraid to see her face," he told AFP.

"I was a meter and a half away. She had the same hair, the same skin tone. She even had a wound like one my aunt had recently," Morla said.

That body was taken to a funeral home and cremated.

Maruri regained consciousness Thursday and told doctors who she was and had them call her sister Aura.

"The doctors went to my aunt's house to corroborate and inform them of the mistake," said another nephew, Juan Carlos Ramirez.

"They still do not know whose ashes they have in their house," he added.

The family plans to sue the hospital to recover the cremation fee they paid and for the distress caused by the mix-up.

Related Topics

Dead Guayaquil Same March Women Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

German EU Presidency to Be Defined by Combating CO ..

2 minutes ago

West Ham's Rice glad of virus relief from relegati ..

2 minutes ago

'15 COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery'

2 minutes ago

French watchdog warns about use of Trump-backed vi ..

2 minutes ago

287 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed: Chief Mini ..

7 minutes ago

Putin, Trump Adopt Joint Statement on 75th Anniver ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.