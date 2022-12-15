UrduPoint.com

Back From Underworld: Greek City's Cultural Rebirth

It was the Greek city where the ancients flocked in the hope of learning the secret of life after death.

Now Eleusis -- known to Greeks as Elefsina -- aims to resurrect its flagging fortunes by becoming European capital of culture next year.

Roman emperors including Marcus Aurelius and his son Commodus -- of "Gladiator" fame -- were among the glitterati of antiquity who came to be initiated into its secret death-defying cult based around Persephone, the queen of the netherworld.

But Eleusis long ago lost its glamour.

Its grim factories, steelmills, refineries and ship and breaker yards drew thousands fleeing the poverty of rural Greece over the last century.

Choked by smog and pollution, its bay a vast ships' graveyard, for decades it resembled a modern version of the underworld from which Persephone escaped.

Her rebirth each year with the spring was recreated in the secret ancient rites of the Eleusinian Mysteries.

Local leaders hope becoming a European city of culture will do the same trick for the post-industrial city half an hour northwest of Athens.

Eleusis 2023 CEO Nana Spyropoulou said they had faith that a small "but historically significant city can draw the international and European cultural spotlight.

"Our goal is to make use of Elefsina's cultural wealth, and to leave a legacy for the future," she told reporters.

Dance, concerts, street art, films and exhibitions will draw on the city's fabled history and its long experience with unemployment, immigration and environmental degradation.

