Back On All Fours - Ronda The Dog's Pioneering Prosthetic Surgery

Back on all fours - Ronda the dog's pioneering prosthetic surgery

Ronda seemed doomed. The six-year-old French mastiff had developed a tumour on her paw that required amputation and the fitting of a prosthetic leg -- a rare and complex operation

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Ronda seemed doomed. The six-year-old French mastiff had developed a tumour on her paw that required amputation and the fitting of a prosthetic leg -- a rare and complex operation.

Without the procedure, she would have to be put down.

"We refused to throw in the towel. When it came to making a decision, I think that in her own way she made us understand that she wanted to live," says Ronda's owner Patricia Rodrigues.

Fortunately, Rodrigues knew the perfect person for the job. Ronda had already been treated as a puppy by veterinarian Henrique Armes -- a pioneer in the field of prostheses for pets in Europe.

Armes perfected his technique over 10 years at his clinic in central Lisbon. He fixes a prosthesis of titanium and carbon fibre shaped like a spatula to a socket implanted in the bone cavity of the amputated limb.

Armes is the only vet on the Iberian Peninsula to carry out this type of operation, which remains rare both because many animals do not have enough bone left to support the prosthesis and many vets do not even know of the technique.

More Stories From World

