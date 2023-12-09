Open Menu

'Back On Track': Biden Unveils Plan For First US High-speed Train

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2023 | 11:20 AM

'Back on track': Biden unveils plan for first US high-speed train

Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Train enthusiast Joe Biden unveiled a $8.2 billion plan Friday to get America's creaking rail network back on track, including its first ever high-speed link between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Slow, infrequent and often non-existent, trains have long been the poor relation of cars and planes in the United States.

But the US president, who used the train between his Delaware home and Washington so much as a US senator that he was nicknamed "Amtrak Joe," visited Las Vegas to announce a series of federally funded rail upgrades.

"You have no idea how much this pleases me," Biden said at a union center in the gambling hub.

The plan would "put our nation back on track with the fastest, safest and greenest railways in the world."

Biden's administration hopes to complete the Vegas-to-LA rail link by 2028. It is designed to slash the current five-hour car journey to two hours and 40 minutes -- part of a larger ambition of doubling passenger numbers on America's railways by 2040.

Biden highlighted the fact that China, the world's second-largest economy, boasts trains that travel 220 miles an hour (350 kilometers an hour).

Related Topics

World Poor China Washington Car Los Angeles Las Vegas United States Hub Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elect ..

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elections

13 hours ago
 KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital ..

KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital Media Marketing

13 hours ago
 Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

13 hours ago
 Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full ..

Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full swing

13 hours ago
DEC urges people to register their votes

DEC urges people to register their votes

13 hours ago
 IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audi ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audiotape case

13 hours ago
 Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan' ..

Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan's development: CM Domki

13 hours ago
 Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

13 hours ago
 PML-N to work with all institutions to boost econo ..

PML-N to work with all institutions to boost economy, upgrade poor people’s li ..

13 hours ago
 LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly consti ..

LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly constituencies

13 hours ago

More Stories From World