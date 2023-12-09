'Back on track': Biden unveils plan for first US high-speed train

Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Train enthusiast Joe Biden unveiled a $8.2 billion plan Friday to get America's creaking rail network back on track, including its first ever high-speed link between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Slow, infrequent and often non-existent, trains have long been the poor relation of cars and planes in the United States.

But the US president, who used the train between his Delaware home and Washington so much as a US senator that he was nicknamed "Amtrak Joe," visited Las Vegas to announce a series of federally funded rail upgrades.

"You have no idea how much this pleases me," Biden said at a union center in the gambling hub.

The plan would "put our nation back on track with the fastest, safest and greenest railways in the world."

Biden's administration hopes to complete the Vegas-to-LA rail link by 2028. It is designed to slash the current five-hour car journey to two hours and 40 minutes -- part of a larger ambition of doubling passenger numbers on America's railways by 2040.

Biden highlighted the fact that China, the world's second-largest economy, boasts trains that travel 220 miles an hour (350 kilometers an hour).