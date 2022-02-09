Backed by US Right-Wingers, Freedom Convoy in Canada Exploited Anti-Government Sentiment

The mass protests against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Canada, known as the Freedom Convoy, have been heavily influenced and supported by US right-wing groups to exploit the anti-government sentiment brewing under the global pandemic, Canadian scholars told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The mass protests against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Canada, known as the Freedom Convoy, have been heavily influenced and supported by US right-wing groups to exploit the anti-government sentiment brewing under the global pandemic, Canadian scholars told Sputnik.

Thousands of protesters, mostly truck drivers, began to travel across various provinces in Canada in a convoy in late January to express their opposition against a new mandate, which required truckers reentering the country by land to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to avoid a 14-day quarantine.

The trucking convoy, often referred to as the "Freedom Convoy" for the protesters' demand for individual freedoms, arrived in the Canadian capital Ottawa in early February and occupied several key areas in the city that paralyzed the traffic and disrupted public order. In response, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency on Sunday.

While the demonstrations initially targeted the specific vaccine mandate for truckers, the protesters quickly expanded their demands to lifting other COVID-19 related restrictions and began to focus their anger on the Canadian federal government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Similar to protests against COVID-19 restrictions in the US, the voices of the Freedom Convoy in Canada could be heavily influenced by US right-wing groups that had been advocating identical views, Canadian academics suggested.

"The protest quickly became a protest against all mandates and restrictions even though most of these are imposed by the provinces and not the Federal Government in Ottawa. In turn, especially with infiltration of American right wing extremist groups, it again became a broader protest against Government more generally. One of the organizing groups Canada Unity (which in fact has been very divisive) is calling for the overthrow of the elected Government, and for the Governor General and the Senate - appointed bodies - to take over. This demand demonstrates a complete lack of understanding of the structure and nature of the Canadian democratic government structure. In short, the Freedom Convoy has been co-opted by more extreme right leaning movements in both Canada and the USA but particularly the latter," Wayne MacKay, Professor Emeritus of Law at the Schulich school of Law under the Dalhousie University in Canada, told Sputnik.

The expert drew attention to the financial support the US right-wing groups were willing to provide to the Canadian protesters.

"Not only is the Convoy influenced by American right-wing extreme groups (some waving Confederate and Trump flags in Ottawa), but it also was funded by an online funding source GoFundMe. They raised 10 million Dollars and 1 million was released before the police demonstrated to the funding platform that the protesters, supported by their funds, were engaged in violent and unlawful acts. When the GoFundMe platform discovered this violation of their rules, they froze the remainder of the funds and offered to refund the anonymous donors the money - many of whom were believed to be Americans. There is now another American funding platform which is supporting the protesters," he said.

In late January, GoFundMe decided to withhold more than $3.7 million raised through a page in support of the Freedom Convoy in Canada.

Other Canadian scholars observed similar links between the Freedom Convoy in Canada and US right-wing groups.

"Canada is influenced by the US in cultural and popular trends, so it is no surprise that political issues would spill over, as well. People who subscribe to extreme right-wing views, including white supremacy, have been emboldened by those south of the border. The vaccine mandates are merely the issue that has opened the door for anti-government sentiment," Gerald Walton, a professor in education of Gender, Sexuality and Identity at the Lakehead University in Canada, told Sputnik.

The synergy between the Freedom Convoy demonstrators and the US right-wing groups has raised concerns among Canadian scholars that a right-leaning politician like former US President Donald Trump could rise in the country.

"The success of President Trump in the US has emboldened right wing extremist groups throughout the world. That, coupled with the use of social media as a way of spreading misinformation and organizing protests, have produced a toxic mix that does pose a significant threat to governments throughout the world. I do not think that Canada will succumb to these forces at the end of the day but it does pose a serious risk which cannot be ignored," MacKay said.

Walton named a Canadian politician who could become a Trump-like figure.

"It's entirely possible. We already have a politician who is trying to exploit populism for his own gain. Look up Maxime Bernier. He started a right-wing (and inaccurately named) federal party called the People's Party of Canada. They did not win any seats in the last federal election but their popularity could grow. As Trump did, he is trying to gain power on the wings of white supremacy and backlash against not only Covid restrictions but also immigration and human rights (except their own, of course), among other issues," he said.

During similar protests against COVID-19 containment measures in other countries, the participants often claimed that they were the silent majority whose voices were ignored by the authorities.

The Freedom Convoy protesters argued that they represented the working class who experienced more financial impact because of the restrictions.

But Walton pointed out that the majority of Canadians were not against taking COVID-19 vaccines.

"I would not agree that there is a public backlash given that almost 80% are fully vaccinated, including truckers of whom 90% are fully vaccinated. Most wear masks in public. I would say that there is a minority of people who are making a lot of noise, occupying Ottawa in the process. The issue seems to be the idea that we live in an individualist society and 'freedom,' from the vantage point of occupiers, is limited to their own self-interest," he said.

According to the Canadian Trucking Alliance, about 85% of the 120,000 Canadian truck drivers have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Nevertheless, other Canadian scholars suggested that the government needed to address concerns from the working class that could have faced more economic difficulties because of the restrictions.

"The government needs to soften the impact of the restrictions, and remove some of the mandates that are no longer needed. The 'freedom convoy' is made up of working-class Canadians. The working class has been much more impacted by the restrictions than the middle-class," Thomas Klassen, a professor from the School of Public Policy and Administration under the York University in Canada, told Sputnik.

INDIVIDUAL FREEDOMS VS COMMON GOOD

While many protests against COVID-19 related restrictions stressed on the "individual freedoms" of the demonstrators, MacKay argued that exercising one individual's freedoms should also respect the rights of others.

"It is also important to note that the individual rights in the Charter (the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms) must not be exercised in a way that interferes with the rights of others or of society more generally. There is not a right to harm others and thus, acts of harassment, racism, anti-Semitism, and hate speech of any kind, are not protected under the umbrella of freedoms. In fact, even the failure of the protesters to follow the COVID health restrictions can put the health of others at risk in respect to Covid and other health risks. Thus, it is important that the concept of freedom does have limits and responsibilities as well as individual rights. What is playing out in Ottawa is not a typical Canadian approach to the exercise of rights. It is far more American in nature," he said.

Walton highlighted the disruption the Freedom Convoy protests have caused to other Canadians living in the area.

"We have a right to assemble and protest in Canada, per our Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Mass demonstrations are not an issue in themselves. The issue is the illegal actions of those occupying Ottawa, not to mention complete lack of respect for those who live in the area," he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken a hardline approach against the Freedom Convoy protests and refused to negotiate with the demonstrators.

Walton suggested that the Canadian authorities should have taken more decisive actions in dispersing the Freedom Convoy protests.

"The police have taken aggressive action for far less in Canada. Indigenous blockades and protests have been broken up by authorities without having engaged in occupation or destruction of property and monuments. Ottawa has now been declared a state of emergency so it is incumbent upon the Ottawa police, the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) and perhaps even the military to break up the occupation. The citizens of Ottawa have launched a class-action lawsuit against occupation organizers," he said.

However, MacKay, who is a legal expert, argued that Canadian authorities should look for other solutions before resorting to using force.

"I think that the current challenge for Canadian governments at all levels and the police, is to ensure that peaceful protests are respected but that they operate in ways that are both peaceful and lawful and cause as little harm to others as is possible. Force is only a means of last resort but there are creative and effective ways to contain protests with reasonable limits and I am confident that Canada will find a way to do that. That is the challenge for Canada and many other Western democracies," he said.

Klassen also called on Canadian politicians to engage with the protesters to find a peaceful solution to the ongoing crisis.

"The use of force would be a terrible outcome. Everything should be done to avoid this. If force was used, it would leave long term scars in Canada, and damage the political landscape of the country. What is needed now is patience, listening and compromise. The police should not be involved, rather politicians should be involved. The prime minister has stated that he will not meet with the protesters, however some of his colleagues in the government could do so. This is not a time to draw lines in the sand," he said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Prime Minister Trudeau repeated his hardline stance by arguing that the protesters had no right to blockade the economy, the country's democracy and the daily lives of other Canadian citizens, while urging them to stop the demonstrations.