MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The government's failure to block the construction of a new underground coal mine in the Cumbria region runs counter to the UK's climate commitments, the country's leading environmental scientist, Professor Sir Robert Watson, told The Guardian.

"The British government says, 'We're going to lead Cop26 in Glasgow, we really care about climate change. But, by the way, we won't override the council in Cumbria, and we'll have a new coalmine.' Absolutely ridiculous! You get these wonderful statements by governments and then they have an action that goes completely against it," Watson was cited as saying.

The new mine in Cumbria will be the UK's first underground coal mine in 30 years. Its construction was approved in October last year by the local council and hailed as a highly beneficial project for the impoverished region that would bring £165 million ($230 million) in investments and provide 500 jobs. The mine is expected to produce 2.7 million tonnes of coking coal a year, the majority of which will be exported globally.

Amid the growing controversy, as more scientists have started to voice their concerns over the environmental impact of the mine, the government in London refuses to address the issue saying it is a local decision.

Moreover, earlier on Thursday, 40 conservative ministers warned the leader of Cumbria county council that stopping the mine could "represent a serious risk to Cumbria's economic growth."

In response to the criticism, the Cumbria council announced in February its plans to reconsider the decision based on the climate advice published in December by the Committee on Climate Change. The exact date of the meeting is yet to be announced. According to the local sources, the council is unlikely to overturn the original decision, The Guardian stated.

The Johnson administration has been vocal about pioneering a green industrial revolution, setting to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 to tackle the climate crisis. The UK will also be hosting a UN climate summit, Cop26, in November.

However, the UK's ability to stick to its commitments has been questioned over a series of recent decisions that seemingly run counter to its pledges. Apart from the controversial coal mine, the Johnson administration has backed Europe's biggest gas-fired power station, the construction of a third runway at Heathrow airport. Moreover, the government's flagship green project, a £1.5 billion green homes grant scheme, will reportedly be scrapped after reaching 4 percent of the homes intended.