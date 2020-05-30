UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Backlash Against Trump Exiting WHO As Virus Grips Latin America

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 11:24 PM

Backlash against Trump exiting WHO as virus grips Latin America

US President Donald Trump faced a broad backlash on Saturday over severing ties with the UN's health agency during a pandemic, as the coronavirus surged in Latin America while Europe further reopened from lockdown

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump faced a broad backlash on Saturday over severing ties with the UN's health agency during a pandemic, as the coronavirus surged in Latin America while Europe further reopened from lockdown.

The EU called on Washington to reconsider its decision to permanently cut funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the pandemic, which has devastated the global economy, infected nearly six million people and killed more than 364,000.

"Now is the time for enhanced cooperation and common solutions," the European Union said in a statement, adding: "Actions that weaken international results must be avoided." Trump initially suspended funding to the WHO last month, accusing it of not doing enough to curb the early spread of the virus and being too lenient with China, where COVID-19 emerged late last year.

On Friday he made that decision permanent in a major blow for the agency's finances, as the US is by far its biggest contributor, supplying $400 million last year.

Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn said the "disappointing" decision was a setback for global health, while Chancellor Angela Merkel declined to attend an in-person G7 summit that Trump had suggested he would host.

Richard Horton, editor of The Lancet medical journal, said it was "madness and terrifying both at the same time".

"The US government has gone rogue at a time of humanitarian emergency."Lawrence Gostin, a professor of public health law at Georgetown University and WHO collaborator, questioned Trump's ability to withdraw from the agency without the approval of US Congress, saying the threat was "unlawful, reckless and dangerous".

Related Topics

World United Nations Europe China Washington European Union Trump Georgetown Same Lawrence Angela Merkel Congress From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jamaat-e-Islami asks Sindh govt to ensure provisio ..

1 minute ago

Shahzain Bugti, Bait-ul-Mal MD visit Kohlu; distri ..

1 minute ago

Two Militants Neutralized During Anti-Terror Opera ..

1 minute ago

Trump Says Ready to Send Troops to Minneapolis Ami ..

37 minutes ago

Spain Records 271 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, ..

37 minutes ago

UK government authorises return of live sport

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.