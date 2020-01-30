(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The backlash against the United States' plan to settle the long-standing conflict between Israel and Palestine in the Middle East, which has been rejected by the Palestinian authorities, will unite Palestinian political factions and see them create a strong government, Nabil Shaath, a senior international affairs adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump unveiled his so-called deal of the century to reconcile Israel and Palestine. The deal calls for creating a demilitarized Palestinian state with Israel retaining control over the West Bank and keeping Jerusalem as its capital. The finalized agreement is expected to be signed after a four-year negotiating period. Abbas has already rejected the plan, saying Palestine insists on recognizing the 1967 borders between the two countries.

"I think that the deal's project will only help us to successfully hold an election after which we will form a strong government. Every Palestinian understands that it is necessary to unite in the face of danger," he said.

Shaath expressed hope that the widespread condemnation the deal had received from all political forces in the Palestinian Authority would help to restore consensus among them.

"Indeed, all Palestinian political forces have expressed a single and clear position on the issue.

I hope that this step will help us restore the unity of views [between] Fatah, Hamas, and the PLO [Palestine Liberation Organization], as well as the unity of the Gaza Strip with the West Bank," he said in an interview with Sputnik.

Shaath also predicted that other Arab countries would stand behind Palestine in opposing the deal.

"I think this resistance will be pan-Arabic, and the first step toward such a movement will be made next Saturday: on that day the meeting of the Arab countries' foreign ministers is planned to take place in Cairo. President Abbas is planning to visit it as well," the adviser shared with Sputnik,

He added that, in his opinion, the presence of representatives from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates during the deal's unveiling was due to US pressure, as not even these countries were ready to recognize Jerusalem as the sole and undivided capital of Israel.

One of the main goals of the Palestinians is to restore their border with Israel to where it was before the 1967 Six-Day War, with the possibility of a territorial exchange. Palestinians hope to create their own state on the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel, for its part, is hostile to the idea of restoring the previous borders and sharing Jerusalem.